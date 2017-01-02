Titans' Harry Douglas: Finishes season with 15 catches
Douglas was not targeted in Sunday's season finale against the Texans.
Douglas finishes the season with just 15 catches for 210 yards. The 32-year-old wide receiver is signed for one more year in Tennessee, but the Titans will likely part ways with him this offseason.
