Douglas caught five of six targets for 48 yards in Saturday's 38-17 loss to Jacksonville.

Douglas tied Tajae Sharpe for the team lead in receiving yards while leading the way in receptions. He had four catches for 34 yards after backup quarterback Matt Cassel replaced injured starter Marcus Mariota (fibula), demonstrating a strong rapport with the veteran. Douglas' chemistry with Cassel raises the receiver's appeal for next week with Mariota done for the season.