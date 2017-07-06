Titans' Jace Amaro: On roster bubble
Amaro likely will have to compete for a roster spot, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
With Delanie Walker and third-round pick Jonnu Smith occupying two roster spots, the Titans probably prefer to keep at least one tight end who specializes in blocking. Amaro doesn't fit the bill and may thus find himself looking for a third NFL team ahead of his fourth professional season. The 2014 second-round pick had 38 receptions as a rookie with the Jets, but he missed all of 2015 with a torn labrum and caught only three passes in three games with Tennessee last season.
