Titans' Jason McCourty: Doubtful to play against Jaguars
McCourty (chest) is "unlikely" to play Saturday against the Jaguars, The Tennesseean reports.
McCourty was unable to practice this week due to a bruised chest and sprained shoulder. In his potential absence, the Titans project to trot out a starting cornerback trio consisting of Valentino Blake, Brice McCain and LeShaun Sims.
