Titans' Jason McCourty: Held out Wednesday
McCourty (chest) didn't practice Wednesday.
McCourty didn't practice all last week and was held out of Saturday's game against the Jaguars. His status for Sunday's matchup with the Texans remains unclear. Look for Valentino Blake or Kalan Reed to see some extra time if McCourty is held out again.
