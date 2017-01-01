McCourty (chest) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.

McCourty's loss will be a tough one for a Tennessee secondary that surrendered 325 passing yards to Blake Bortles in his absence Week 16. With their top cover corner on the shelf, look for Valentino Blake to see an expanded role Sunday afternoon.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola