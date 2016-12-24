Titans' Jason McCourty: Won't play Saturday
McCourty (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
McCourty was unable to practice throughout the week, thus foreshadowing his absence Saturday. Expect Brice McCain, Valentino Blake, and Kalan Reed to see a bulk of the work at cornerback.
More News
-
Titans' Jason McCourty: Doubtful to play against Jaguars•
-
Titans' Jason McCourty: Dealing with shoulder sprain and chest contusion•
-
Titans' Jason McCourty: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Titans' Jason McCourty: Absent from injury report•
-
Titans' Jason McCourty: Shouldn't miss time•
-
Titans' Jason McCourty: Suffers bruised knee•