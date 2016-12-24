McCourty (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

McCourty was unable to practice throughout the week, thus foreshadowing his absence Saturday. Expect Brice McCain, Valentino Blake, and Kalan Reed to see a bulk of the work at cornerback.

