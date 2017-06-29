Teammate Delanie Walker believes Smith can be a star in the NFL, USA Today's Jason Wolf reports. "One day [Smith] will be better than me," said Walker. "And that's his ultimate goal. And if he didn't feel that way, I wouldn't want him here."

Selected in the third round (No. 100 overall) of this year's draft, Smith has drawn comparisons to Walker and Jordan Reed, with his athleticism and pass-catching skill making up for a lack of ideal height for his position. At 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, Smith is actually closer to the league prototype than Walker or Reed, suggesting he could eventually develop into a capable in-line tight end who stays on the field in all situations. For the time being, Smith likely will be brought along slowly behind the 33-year-old Walker, though the rookie could have a limited role from the jump due to the Titans' affinity for two-TE formations. After averaging 4.1 catches per game in his four seasons at FIU, the 21-year-old impressed at the Combine by finishing second among tight ends in the vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle, also showing well in the 40-yard dash (4.62) and broad jump (127 inches).