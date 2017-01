Casey recorded six tackles and a pair of sacks in Sunday's Week 17 win over Houston.

Casey finishes the season with 44 tackles and 5.0 sacks. He missed a game due to a foot injury, but played in at least 15 contests for the sixth straight season since being picked in the third round of the 2011 draft. The durable defensive lineman is in the midst of a 4-year, $36 million extension, and will be back with the Titans in 2017.