Klug (Achilles) figures to be back on the field in six weeks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports. "I am sick of missing practices," the defensive end said. "But they have me on a good schedule, doing rehab, and I'm working to get back as fast as I can."

Klug tore his Achilles back in the December and has been on the long road to recovery ever since. Just because he's not on the field doesn't mean Klug isn't a constant presence, however, with head coach Mike Mularkey noting that the 29-year-old "lives in the building and should have an address here." It seems unlikely Klug will be ready for the beginning of training camp, but he projects to be able to return shortly thereafter.