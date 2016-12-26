Titans' Karl Klug: Undergoing Achilles surgery
Klug (achilles) will undergo surgery to repair his torn Achilles this week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Klug was moved to injured reserve a few weeks ago and was expected to have surgery. He'll face a recovery of a few months and could miss some early offseason activities.
