Klug (achilles) will undergo surgery to repair his torn Achilles this week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Klug was moved to injured reserve a few weeks ago and was expected to have surgery. He'll face a recovery of a few months and could miss some early offseason activities.

