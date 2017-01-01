Titans' Kendall Wright: Inactive Sunday against Houston

Wright is listed as inactive Sunday against the Texans.

Wright has accumulated just 27 offensive snaps in back-to-back weeks, catching a combined four passes for 40 yards over two contests against Kansas City and Jacksonville. It won't be the first time Wright has been inactive for non-injury related reasons this season, leaving his good standing with coach Mike Mularkey in question heading into 2017. In his stead, Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe will be in line for their regular roles, while Harry Douglas could see some more action in three wide receiver sets.