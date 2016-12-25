Titans' Kendall Wright: Two catches in Jacksonville

Wright had two catches for 21 yards on four targets Saturday in Jacksonville.

Both of Wright's receptions came after Matt Cassel replaced injured starter Marcus Mariota (fibula) under center in the second half. The slot receiver has been a non-factor since the bye, with just four catches for 40 yards over the past three weeks.

