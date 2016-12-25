Titans' Kendall Wright: Two catches in Jacksonville
Wright had two catches for 21 yards on four targets Saturday in Jacksonville.
Both of Wright's receptions came after Matt Cassel replaced injured starter Marcus Mariota (fibula) under center in the second half. The slot receiver has been a non-factor since the bye, with just four catches for 40 yards over the past three weeks.
More News
-
Titans' Kendall Wright: Quiet in Kansas City•
-
Titans' Kendall Wright: Healthy inactive Sunday vs. Broncos•
-
Titans' Kendall Wright: Goose egg in Chicago•
-
Titans' Kendall Wright: Four catches against Colts•
-
Titans' Kendall Wright: Scores in Week 10 win•
-
Titans' Kendall Wright: Leads team with 64 yards against Chargers•