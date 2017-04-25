According to head coach Mike Mularkey, Dodd (foot) is still dealing with some pain in his foot and is not "completely healthy", Jason Wolfe of The Tennessean reports.

Dodd ended his rookie season on injured reserve in early December after playing through a foot ailment for most of the year. The linebacker underwent surgery on his right foot last offseason and it appears he never fully recovered from the procedure, although he was able to play through the pain for nine games. The Titans will likely play it safe with the 24-year-old in hopes that he will be completely pain-free for the beginning of the regular season.