Muhammad will look to contribute on special teams this season for the Titans, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports. "Most definitely I'm looking forward to special teams in general," Muhammad noted. "Special teams, that's something that impacts the game. It's very crucial in the game, so going out there and being electrifying and making a play and sparking up a team, that's something special and I can't wait."

A seventh-round selection in April's draft, Muhammad is one of the fastest backs in his class, boasting a 4.34 40-yard dash at California's pro day workout. However, with DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry already in line to handle the bulk of the carries, it will be tough for Muhammad to find reps on offense as a rookie. Instead, the Titans plan to utilize Muhammad's speed on the special teams, where he has an opportunity to take over returning duties. He'll have to compete for that role in training camp with veteran Eric Weems, who the team signed in March.