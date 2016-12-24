Mariota suffered a broken fibula in his right leg during Saturday's game at Jacksonville and will miss the rest of the season.

After a third-quarter sack, Mariota's lower right leg was placed in an air cast prior to his departure from the field on a cart. With the devastating ruling handed down, the signal caller will finish with 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, all career bests through two seasons. More impressively, he remains unblemished in the red zone as a professional, with 33 touchdowns versus no picks. For the regular season finale on Jan. 1, the Titans will bestow veteran Matt Cassel with a spot start.