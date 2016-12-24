Titans' Marcus Mariota: Breaks fibula, out for season
Mariota suffered a broken fibula in his right leg during Saturday's game at Jacksonville and will miss the rest of the season.
After a third-quarter sack, Mariota's lower right leg was placed in an air cast prior to his departure from the field on a cart. With the devastating ruling handed down, the signal caller will finish with 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, all career bests through two seasons. More impressively, he remains unblemished in the red zone as a professional, with 33 touchdowns versus no picks. For the regular season finale on Jan. 1, the Titans will bestow veteran Matt Cassel with a spot start.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Second consecutive game without TD•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Held to 88 passing yards by Broncos•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Extends multi-touchdown streak to eight•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Two touchdown passes in failed comeback•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Four touchdowns against Packers•