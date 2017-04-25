Titans' Marcus Mariota: Could beginning running next week
According to head coach Mike Mularkey, Mariota (lower leg) remains on track for recovery and could begin running next week, Paul Kuharsky of ESPN.com reports.
Mariota has been present for the Titans' voluntary offseason program and is recovering ahead of schedule. He is currently able to jog lightly, but running at full speed is a whole different beast the 23-year-old will have to tackle. Look for more updates to come sporadically throughout OTAs and rest of the offseason as Mariota returns to full strength.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Thought to be ahead of schedule•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Returning to Tennessee for voluntary workouts•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Sheds walking boot, eyeing training camp return•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Progresses to walking boot•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Likely out until training camp•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Recovery going well•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Reinstated Bryant now hot target
Martavis Bryant's return to the NFL is good news for Fantasy, great news for the Steelers and...
-
AP would be hardly ideal as Saint
There's a report that Adrian Peterson will sign with the Saints. Jamey Eisenberg says that...
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...