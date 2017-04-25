According to head coach Mike Mularkey, Mariota (lower leg) remains on track for recovery and could begin running next week, Paul Kuharsky of ESPN.com reports.

Mariota has been present for the Titans' voluntary offseason program and is recovering ahead of schedule. He is currently able to jog lightly, but running at full speed is a whole different beast the 23-year-old will have to tackle. Look for more updates to come sporadically throughout OTAs and rest of the offseason as Mariota returns to full strength.