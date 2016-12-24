Mariota was forced out of Saturday's game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury.

Mariota, who completed eight of 20 passes for 99 yards and a TD prior to suffering his injury, was replaced by veteran QB Matt Cassel. Mariota was carted off the field with an air cast on his right ankle, so this has the look of an injury that could sidelined him beyond Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola