Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leaves game with ankle injury
Mariota was forced out of Saturday's game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury.
Mariota, who completed eight of 20 passes for 99 yards and a TD prior to suffering his injury, was replaced by veteran QB Matt Cassel. Mariota was carted off the field with an air cast on his right ankle, so this has the look of an injury that could sidelined him beyond Saturday.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Second consecutive game without TD•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Held to 88 passing yards by Broncos•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Extends multi-touchdown streak to eight•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Two touchdown passes in failed comeback•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Four touchdowns against Packers•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Able to practice Wednesday•