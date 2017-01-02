Mariota (lower leg) will be on a scooter for the next eight weeks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The starting quarterback cannot bear weight on his right leg until early March after undergoing successful surgery last week. In total, the injury should take around four-to-five months to recover from, slating Mariota to return in time for OTAs in late-May. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the offseason. He ended his 2016 breakout campaign passing for 3426 yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions to go along with 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.