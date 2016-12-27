The Titans placed Mariota (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, The Tennessean reports.

Due to the season-ending nature of the broken fibula in Mariota's right leg, this is merely a housekeeping move from the Titans' perspective. Mariota is scheduled for surgery to repair the concern Wednesday, during which a plate will be placed on the afflicted bone in order to provide stability moving forward. His subsequent 4-to-5 month recovery timetable places him on the path to participate in at least a portion of OTAs, as hoped for by head coach Mike Mularkey. With Mariota out of consideration for Sunday's regular season finale against the Texans, Matt Cassel will be under center, with the recently promoted Alex Tanney handling backup duties.