Mariota's (lower leg) recovery from surgery on his broken right fibula is going well, and he should be able to participate in organized team activities in mid-May or early June, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Mariota underwent surgery three weeks ago to repair the leg fracture he suffered during Week 16 against the Jaguars. That procedure saw a metal plate inserted into Mariota's right leg, which he still isn't able to put weight on for another five weeks, but he's gradually approaching the next phase of his recovery. In anticipation of that transition, Mariota had a checkup Wednesday that produced positive feedback, which bodes well for him returning to the field in the late spring or early summer.