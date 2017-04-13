Titans' Marcus Mariota: Returning to Tennessee for voluntary workouts
Mariota (fibula) will be present Monday for the start of the Titans' voluntary offseason program, The Tennessean reports.
A previous report suggested Mariota wouldn't join the team until OTAs in late May, targeting a return to on-field activities at the start of training camp or perhaps a bit sooner. While his timeline for participation probably hasn't changed much (if at all), he'll return to Tennessee on Monday to take advantage of his first opportunity since the end of last season to discuss football-related issues with the coaching staff. Mariota has thus far spent most of his offseason doing rehab work at the University of Oregon and at home in Hawaii. He recently shed his walking boot and began putting weight on his surgically-repaired leg.
