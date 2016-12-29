Titans' Marcus Mariota: Surgery a success
The surgery on Mariota's fractured fibula was completed Wednesday and considered a success.
Mariota was carted off the field during Saturday's game in Jacksonville with an air cast on his lower right leg. Further testing revealed a fractured fibula and the quarterback was slapped with a 4-to-5 month timetable for rehabilitation. Now that surgery is out of the way, Mariota will look to avoid any and all setbacks in order to return in time for late-May OTAs.
