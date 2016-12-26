Mariota will undergo surgery on his broken right fibula Wednesday. His recovery is expected to last four to five months.

One of two young quarterbacks to fracture their legs in Week 16 -- also, the Raiders' Derek Carr -- Mariota will focus on rehabilitation for much of the first half of 2017. According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, head coach Mike Mularkey is hopeful that Mariota will be available for OTAs, which typically run from late May into early June. Participation during those sessions would line up with Mariota's recovery timetable and set up the quarterback well for his third NFL campaign. In the meantime, the Titans will trot out veteran Matt Cassel as their starting QB in the regular season finale.