Titans' Marcus Mariota: Thought to be ahead of schedule
According to Titans coach Mike Mularkey, Mariota (fibula) is probably ahead of schedule in his rehab process, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Mariota was present Monday for the start of Tennessee's voluntary offseason program, where he was reportedly walking around without showing any signs of a recent injury. Of course, his second season came to an end after he suffered a broken right fibula in Week 16. Now that he's already undergone surgery, moved past needing a walking boot, and begun putting weight on his leg, however, Mariota's rehab progress is more advanced than initially anticipated. Currently able to jog lightly, the quarterback's next step will be to run at full-speed, which he anticipates being able to do in 2-to-3 weeks. Although he isn't expected to be fully cleared until closer to training camp, Mariota says his rehab won't prevent him from throwing with teammates over the summer, marking another encouraging development for the Titans.
