Cassel completed 16 of 26 passes for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 win over Houston.

Cassel wasn't very impressive filling in for Marcus Mariota (leg), but did enough to win his lone start of the season. Most of his damage came courtesy of wide receiver Rishard Matthews, who had nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. The unrestricted free agent will likely land a backup role somewhere else this offseason.