Titans' Matt Cassel: Beats Texans in Week 17
Cassel completed 16 of 26 passes for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 win over Houston.
Cassel wasn't very impressive filling in for Marcus Mariota (leg), but did enough to win his lone start of the season. Most of his damage came courtesy of wide receiver Rishard Matthews, who had nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. The unrestricted free agent will likely land a backup role somewhere else this offseason.
More News
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Will earn spot start in season finale•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Completes lone pass in mop-up duty•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Plays one drive in third preseason game•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Makes Titans debut•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: In line for Titans backup job•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Set to back up Mariota•