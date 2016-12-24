Cassel will start next Sunday's game against the Texans due to Marcus Mariota's season-ending broken fibula.

Mariota's right leg was injured during a third-quarter sack Sunday in Jacksonville, requiring an air cast and a cart to make sure he reached the locker room without further aggravation. Directing the offense thereafter was Cassel, who completed 13 of 24 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Titans' playoff hopes now hinge on results elsewhere in the division in Week 16, but if they're alive on Jan. 1, the veteran signal-caller will seek out the franchise's first visit to the postseason since 2008.