Matthews will be part of a much deeper position group in 2017, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

The Titans opted not to re-sign slot receiver Kendall Wright, but they then drafted Corey Davis in the first round and Taywan Taylor in the third round, later adding Eric Decker in June when he was released by the Jets. In an offense already featuring TE Delanie Walker and RBs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, there is suddenly a ton of competition for touches. Marcus Mariota's continued development should mean there's a bit more production to go around, but Matthews is still unlikely to match the kind of volume he saw over last season's final eight weeks, when he scored six touchdowns while averaging 4.8 catches for 73.5 yards on 8.8 targets per game. Decker's presence in the red zone could prove especially problematic for Matthews' scoring production, as the former Jet has caught 51 touchdown passes in 81 games since the end of his rookie season. To be fair, Matthews was one of the league's most efficient red-zone receivers last year, catching 12 of his 15 targets in the area, with five of his six targets inside the 10-yard line converted into scores.