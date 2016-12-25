Matthews caught three of nine targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 38-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Matthews scored from three yards out in the second quarter, giving him eight touchdowns this season. He has doubled his scoring output from two to four to eight over his past three campaigns, but continuing that trend with 16 next season will be a tall order for the 27-year-old wideout. Quarterback Marcus Mariota broke his fibula in the second half, so Matthews will be catching balls from backup Matt Cassel in the season finale against Houston.