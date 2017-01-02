Matthews caught nine of 13 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Texans.

Matthews saw no decline in performance despite the downgrade at quarterback from Marcus Mariota (leg) to Matt Cassel. He was kept out of the end zone in his first four games with the Titans, but scored nine times in the last 12. With Mariota scheduled to be back from his broken fibula by the beginning of next season, Matthews will have a great chance to build on this 65-catch, 945-yard campaign.