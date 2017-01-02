Succop made his lone field goal attempt from 35 yards and added three extra points in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Texans.

Succop finishes with 22 made field goals on 24 attempts while converting 39 of 41 extra points. He didn't miss a single kick after Week 8, converting his final 11 field goal tries and 22 PATs. The 30-year-old veteran will be back with the Titans in 2017 for the final year of his three-year deal.