Titans' Ryan Succop: Still no missed field goals since Week 6
Succop succeeded on a 42-yard field goal, and made both of his extra point attempts Saturday in Jacksonville.
Succop hasn't missed a field goal attempt since Week 6. Still, he's unlikely to find much success against the Texans next week with starting quarterback Marcus Mariota done for the year due to a broken fibula.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Kicks game-winner against former team•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: No missed field goals since Week 6•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Tallies nine points against Chicago•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Converts from 47•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Busy against Packers•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes five extra points in San Diego•