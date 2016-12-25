Succop succeeded on a 42-yard field goal, and made both of his extra point attempts Saturday in Jacksonville.

Succop hasn't missed a field goal attempt since Week 6. Still, he's unlikely to find much success against the Texans next week with starting quarterback Marcus Mariota done for the year due to a broken fibula.

