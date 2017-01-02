Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Finishes rookie season with 41 catches
Sharpe wasn't targeted Sunday against the Texans.
Sharpe was quiet in the finale, as backup quarterback Matt Cassel didn't throw a single pass to a wide receiver besides Rishard Matthews. The rookie fifth-rounder out of UMass earned a starting spot in camp, and held onto it throughout the season en route to 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns. While Sharpe doesn't have game-breaking size or speed, his route running and work ethic should make him an impact player for years to come.
