Titans' Tajae Sharpe: May need to fight for roster spot
Sharpe (foot) may have to compete for a roster spot, The Tennessean reports.
A Week 1 starter after being selected in the fifth round of last year's draft, Sharpe failed to take advantage of his role, catching only 41 of 83 targets for 522 yards (6.3 YPT) and two touchdowns in 16 games. The Titans responded by drafting Corey Davis in the first round and Taywan Taylor in the the third round, later adding Eric Decker when he was released by the Jets in June. With Decker, Davis and Rishard Matthews all slated for key roles, Sharpe was already staring at a slide down the depth chart before he had surgery on a fractured foot in early June. He's expected back for training camp, but he may have to compete with Harry Douglas, Eric Weems and a few other players for only one or two roster spots.
