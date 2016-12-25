Sharpe caught three of eight targets for 48 yards Saturday in Jacksonville.

Half of Sharpe's yardage came on his lone connection with backup Matt Cassel, who replaced Marcus Mariota late in the third quarter after the starting quarterback broke his fibula. The rookie wide receiver has now picked up at least 48 yards in seven games this season, but has managed to find pay dirt only twice. Breaking through against the Texans defense won't be easy with Cassel once again under center in Week 17.