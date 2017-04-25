Titans' Taylor Lewan: Having fifth-year option exercised
The Titans will pick up Lewan's fifth-year contract option, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.
Lewan has been a staple of Tennessee's offensive line for the past two seasons, starting in 31-of-32 games. He has been a major reason for the revitalization of the Titans' running game, which was third in rushing yards last season.
