Taylor had a consistent offseason and looked like a good fit in the slot, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.

Selected in the third round of this year's draft at No. 72 overall, Taylor saw his rookie-year prospects take a major hit in June when the Titans signed Eric Decker, who largely worked out of the slot in New York the past two seasons. Decker is perfectly capable of playing outside, but with Rishard Matthews and No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis also on the roster, the 30-year-old mostly figures to operate inside. Despite his strong performance this offseason, Taylor likely will be left to battle Tajae Sharpe (foot) and Harry Douglas for the No. 4 receiver job, with the rookie seemingly ticketed for the slot role in 2018 after Decker's one-year contract expires.