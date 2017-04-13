Bergstrom is being released by the Texans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 KRIV reports.

Bergstrom was expected to compete for Houston's starting center job entering last season's organized team activities, but played only three offensive snaps in 2016. Greg Mancz, meanwhile, played 99.82 percent of the team's offensive snaps at center, signaling that Bergstrom must have fallen out of favor with the Texans at some point during last offseason. He will likely look to find a job with another NFL team before training camp starts.