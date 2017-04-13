Tony Bergstrom: Cut by Texans
Bergstrom is being released by the Texans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 KRIV reports.
Bergstrom was expected to compete for Houston's starting center job entering last season's organized team activities, but played only three offensive snaps in 2016. Greg Mancz, meanwhile, played 99.82 percent of the team's offensive snaps at center, signaling that Bergstrom must have fallen out of favor with the Texans at some point during last offseason. He will likely look to find a job with another NFL team before training camp starts.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...
-
Saints have plan to replace Cooks
The Saints are losing a top playmaker in Brandin Cooks, who was traded to the Patriots. But...
-
Romo retirement Fantasy impact
Receivers in Denver or Houston would have been much better off if Tony Romo had decided to...