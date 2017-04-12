Tony Romo: Not filing retirement papers yet
Romo has yet to file retirement papers and doesn't have any immediate plans to do so, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.
Despite reaching an agreement with CBS to serve as the network's No. 1 color commentator for NFL games, Romo seemingly isn't quite ready to shut the door on the possibility of playing one more season. He was released by the Cowboys last week, giving him the freedom to sign with any team if he ultimately decides to play. While it seems Romo's intention is to focus on his new career in broadcasting, a desperate team with a contending roster might be able to woo him away with an offer at some point between the upcoming draft and Week 1. The Texans, in particular, might be willing to offer him a hefty one-year contract if they don't select a quarterback early in the draft.
