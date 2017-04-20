Howard was waived by the Browns on Thursday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Howard joined the Browns as an undrafted rookie in 2016, playing in 15 games and recording 20 tackles and one pass defensed. He'll become a free agent if he clears waivers.

