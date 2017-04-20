Elston was waived by the Browns on Thursday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Elston joined the Browns as an undrafted rookie in 2016, but he never appeared in a regular season game. He'll become a free agent if he clears waivers.

