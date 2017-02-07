Williams was released by the Browns on Tuesday.

The Browns have decided to cut ties with the 33-year-old cornerback just two seasons after inking him to a three-year, $21 million contract. Williams struggled with knee and shoulder aliments throughout the 2016 season, forcing him to miss five contests. He recorded 36 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception in 12 games. He'll now look to find his way onto a roster in need of some secondary depth, as the veteran will bring plenty of experience wherever he winds up.