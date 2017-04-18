Jackson (knee) was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson, a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, made nine starts for the Patriots as a rookie. However, he spent all of his sophomore season on the sideline due to arthroscopic knee surgery. If he can prove his health, the guard should find his way onto another NFL roster.

