Tre' Jackson: Waived by Patriots
Jackson (knee) was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson, a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, made nine starts for the Patriots as a rookie. However, he spent all of his sophomore season on the sideline due to arthroscopic knee surgery. If he can prove his health, the guard should find his way onto another NFL roster.
