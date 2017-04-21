Jackson (knee) was waived by the Rams with a failed physical designation Friday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

The Rams claimed Jackson on Tuesday after the 2014 fourth-rounder was waived by the Patriots the day before. Unfortunately, Jackson's knee continues to be a significant issue and he likely won't draw any further interest in free agency until he shows his injury concerns are no longer a problem.

