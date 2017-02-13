Victor Cruz: Released by Giants

Cruz was released by the Giants on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Cruz caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown in 15 games played this season, which came after knee and calf injuries restricted him to just six appearances over the previous two campaigns combined. Although Cruz proved his health by only missing one game in 2016, his season-end totals clearly couldn't justify his $9.4-million salary cap hit for 2017. Knowing that, Cruz hoped to be able to return to the Giants on a restructured deal, but the team decided to move on from him after seven seasons, which included over 300 catches, 4,500 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. While Cruz being released leaves the Giants in obvious need of a No. 3 wideout ahead of next season, the 30-year-old veteran will now have a head start on considering his options in free agency next month.