Thielen caught 12 of 15 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns Saturday against the Packers.

Thielen was unstoppable Saturday and easily posted a new career high in receiving yardage. Showing no evidence of a neck injury from Week 15, his day was highlighted by a 71-yard scoring strike down the sidelines in the second quarter. Thielen had only scored three touchdowns prior all season though, and no more than one in a single a contest, so while he may have emerged as the Vikings' top option in the passing game, don't count on this level of performance on a weekly basis.