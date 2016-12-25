Vikings' Adam Thielen: Drops 202 yards, pair of scores on Packers
Thielen caught 12 of 15 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns Saturday against the Packers.
Thielen was unstoppable Saturday and easily posted a new career high in receiving yardage. Showing no evidence of a neck injury from Week 15, his day was highlighted by a 71-yard scoring strike down the sidelines in the second quarter. Thielen had only scored three touchdowns prior all season though, and no more than one in a single a contest, so while he may have emerged as the Vikings' top option in the passing game, don't count on this level of performance on a weekly basis.
