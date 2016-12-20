Thielen (neck) said Tuesday that he expects to suit up Saturday in Green Bay, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen departed well before the conclusion of Sunday's loss to the Colts due to a neck injury, but as of Tuesday, he feels "fine" and will participate in practice, per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Although his activity level won't be made official until the release of Wednesday's injury report, Thielen appears as if he'll attempt to wrap up the season on the field rather than off of it.