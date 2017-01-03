Thielen had just one reception for seven yards on his only target in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Thielen's season ended with a dud, but it doesn't erase a breakout campaign that could make him the team's No. 1 receiver next season. He began the season buried on the depth chart and seen as little more than a special teams star, but he worked his way into the starting lineup and his role grew nearly every week. Thielen had 69 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns while playing all 16 games. He's improved each of his three seasons in the NFL and has shown both good breakaway speed and outstanding route-running ability.