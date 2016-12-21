Thielen (neck) was unlisted on the Vikings' injury report Wednesday.

Typically, a cautious approach is followed with players only a few days removed from being ruled out of a contest, but Thielen's neck injury wasn't one of those circumstances. With a full allotment of practice reps under his belt Wednesday, he should be available for Saturday's game in Green Bay, barring a setback. Aiding Thielen's Week 16 prospects are an exploitable secondary and injuries to fellow wideouts Stefon Diggs (hip) and Laquon Treadwell (ankle), neither of whom participated in Wednesday's session.