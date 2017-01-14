Peterson (knee/groin) may be forced to take a pay cut to remain with the Vikings next season, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Peterson, who featured in just three games this season due to injuries, is entering the final season of his contract, which would currently see the Vikings owe him $17.75 million on Mar. 12, when his roster bonus and 2017 salary become guaranteed. Given that he only gained 72 yards on 37 carries this season, and will be 32 years old when next season starts, Minnesota is highly unlikely to reward Peterson with that pay day. As a result, Peterson could released and hit free agency, or he could renegotiate his contract by the aforementioned deadline to ensure he remains with the team. The latter option would require the former MVP to take a pay cut, and whether he accepts doing so should ultimately determine his future with the Vikings.